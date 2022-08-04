Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Not Afraid Of Narendra Modi, Will Not Be Intimidated By The ED: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that he is not afraid of Narendra Modi and assured his work to protect the democracy in the country will continue.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 1:07 pm

Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said he is "not afraid of Narendra Modi" and will not be "intimidated" by the Enforcement Directorate's action in the National Herald case.

Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House in the national capital, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here. He termed these actions an "attempt at intimidation". "We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi,"  he told reporters outside Parliament. "They may do whatever they want. It does not matter."  

Related stories

Money Laundering Probe: ED Seals Young Indian Office In National Herald Premises

Congress Completely United To Defeat BJP In Karnataka, Says Rahul Gandhi

Enforcement Directorate: The Rise And Rise Of 'ED Sarkar'

"I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do," Gandhi said in his first response after the ED sealed the Young Indian office. On the barricading issue, he said "truth cannot be barricaded", and added his party will continue to protest. 

The former Congress chief said the BJP government thinks it can "silence us by putting some pressure on us". "But we will not be silenced," he said. "What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing in this country and against democracy, we will stand against it whatever they may do. It does not matter."

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi National Herald Case Narendra Modi Young Indian Office Enforcement Directorate Democracy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

'Foolishness Of Nehru And Vajpayee...': Subramanian Swamy Hits Out At Former PMs Over China Debate

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case