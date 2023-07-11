Non-Muslims Will Suffer More Than Muslims From Uniform Civil Code: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said tall claims are being made that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is neeed to teach a lesson to Muslims but in reality, the common law will affect non-Muslims which is not good for India.

Speaking at a meeting organised by AIMIM in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra, the Hyderabad MP said non-Muslims will suffer more than Muslims if UCC is introduced as it will affect their personal laws.

"It is said that Muslims will be taught a lesson through UCC but this common law is not good for the entire country. Rather than Muslims, non-Muslims will be at a loss (if UCC is introduced). This is being done to erase our identities in the country," Owaisi claimed.

Speakers from different communities also attended the meeting organised by Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel who belongs to the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

"Our Prime Minister says there cannot be two laws in the country. But there are two laws (Scottish and English) and that didn't weaken England. Sri Lanka, Israel, and Singapore have their personal laws," Owaisi said.

He claimed non-Muslims will lose their customary rights which they currently enjoy through personal laws.

"Sikhs, Christians, and adivasis will also lose many of their rights. A joint Hindu business family gets a tax rebate. In the year 2015, the amount of rebate stood at Rs 3,065 crore. Hindus will be deprived of this rebate if the UCC is brought in," Owaisi added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says north-eastern states will be kept out of the purview of UCC but the government doesn't say what they will do for adivasis living in other parts of the country, he said.

Owaisi asked Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Sinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and (Ajit) Pawar to inform about UCC to tribals in the state and see their reaction.

He said the people (from the Muslim community) who try to please the government on UCC are "Sarkari Musalman".

"Such people sit in Delhi and claim there is no loss because of UCC," the AIMIM chief added.

Owaisi said there was no record of polygamy among Muslims, an argument given in favour of UCC.

Local MP Jaleel said the UCC is not needed and accused the government of dividing people along religions and castes and raking up issues like triple talaq, hijab, CAA etc for elections.

He claimed even the Law Commission is of the view that there is no need for UCC.

"I think the government threatens the commission saying if you don't want UCC, we don't want Law Commission. Because we (government) are law as well as Commission," Jaleel alleged.

- With PTI Input