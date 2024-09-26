National

'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details

The Himachal Pradesh government has refuted the announcement made by state minister Vikramaditya Singh regarding the directive mandating the display of names and addresses of the street vendors operating in the state.

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh
HP Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh Photo: PTI
info_icon

Facing flak over Minister Vikramaditya Singh's announcement on the mandatory display of names by street vendors, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said no such decision has been taken.

Singh, the state Public Works and Urban Development Minister, had on Wednesday told reporters that it would be mandatory for street vendors, especially those selling food items, to display their identity cards at their shops.

Representative image - Pinterest
Himachal Pradesh Follows UP, Mandates Display Of Owner Details Outside Food Outlets

BY Outlook Web Desk

The decision, he had said, was inspired by a similar directive announced by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Distancing itself from Singh's statement, the state in a statement said it has not taken any decision that makes it mandatory for street vendors to display nameplates or other identification at their stalls.

Singh had said the decision was taken considering "apprehensions" expressed by several locals about the rising numbers of migrants in the state.

He also drew the censure of several leaders of the INDIA bloc when he posted his remarks on Facebook.

Sources in Delhi said the central leadership intervened in the matter following which the state government’s clarification came.

AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla said he has discussed the issue with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

He said the matter sprang from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly forming a committee to designate specific areas for street vendors, including those selling food and other items.

"They will be given licenses and regulated so that police do not harass them. The designated places will require identification such as Aadhaar cards and licenses, but there is no requirement for them to display a sign stating their name as the owner," Shukla told reporters in Jammu.

"The aim is to ensure that street vendors have proper locations to operate without disrupting traffic, especially since it is a hilly area and has narrow roads...," he said.

Kanwariyas walk past a shop on which banners with shopkeeper's name was put up on Kanwar Marg after an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Government, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, July 20, 2024. - PTI
Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order

BY Outlook Web Desk

The veteran Congress leader also debunked the notion that the HP govt took a leave from UP in forging the policy.

"This is not on Yogi pattern, as those things are done in UP on communal pattern, which is not the case here. I want to clarify that the government has not given any such order... they (government or Vikramaditya) have not been reprimanded," Shukla said.

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said Singh must stick to his words.

"If Vikramaditya Singh has talked about implementing vendors' policy on the pattern of Uttar Pradesh, he should stick to his words," Thakur, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, said.

Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who had last week constituted a seven-member committee for framing vendors policy, said that the matter was under consideration of an all-party house committee.

The committee, headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, has as its members cabinet ministers Vikramaditya Singh and Anirudh Singh, BJP MLAs Satpal Singh Satti, Anil Sharma, and Randhir Sharma, and Congress MLA Harish Janartha.

A spokesperson of the state government said that numerous suggestions have been received from different sections of society on the street vendor policy.

"So far, the government has not taken any decision to mandatorily display nameplates or other identification by the vendors on their stalls," the spokesperson said.

The committee will hold its meeting on October 3.

Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo slammed the Wednesday announcement, asking why must anyone brandish their credentials.

"I don't agree with this. What's the need of it? A street vendor can sell clothes, towels, bedsheets, etc, and is promoting a particular brand. Why would one need to write his or her name?

"(Street vendors) should display the items which they are selling. If I am selling something, I will mention what I am selling. Why would I write T S Singh Deo?"

He said such shops are already under the purview of local civic bodies, which anyway require them to register their establishments.

"There is no need for caste or religion in it. The hawkers come under vendors act, they get a token and their registration is with the local body. How can the display of names be important?" the Congress leader told PTI Videos.

CPI-Marxist leader and former Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Sanjay Chauhan in a post said that the Street Vendors Act was implemented in 2017 in Shimla, following which the town vending committee had started the process of giving license to 583 vendors and 1,500 places were identified as vending zones.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - null
No One Can Dare Extort Street Vendors, Says UP CM Adityanath

BY PTI

The controversial decision announced on Wednesday had come following massive protests weeks ago for the demolition of alleged unauthorised portions of a mosque in Sanjauli.

Demonstrations were held across the state by Hindu outfits, who demanded workers coming from outside to work in Himachal Pradesh be registered.

Citing alleged incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday ordered operators, proprietors, and managers of food stalls to mandatorily display their names and addresses at their shops.

He also ordered that chefs and waiters must wear masks and gloves, and made mandatory that CCTV cameras be mounted in hotels and restaurants.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
  3. IND Vs BAN: India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much - Shakib Al Hasan
  4. India Vs Australia: Pujara Will Be A Big Miss, Reckons Vihari; Names This Player To Be Crucial
  5. Aiden Markram Focuses On Developing Young Talent For South Africa’s Future In T20I Captaincy
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Mohammedan SC, ISL 2024-25: MSC's Historic Win With Lalremsanga Fanai's Sole Goal
  2. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-0 CFC, Fanai Clinches White Brigade's First Victory
  3. Man City Vs Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Players To Watch Out For
  4. Luis Enrique Not Concerned By Recent PSG Form: 'It's Part Of The Process'
  5. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Preview, Indian Super League 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Search For First Win
Tennis News
  1. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  2. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  3. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  4. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  5. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information
  2. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  3. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  4. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
  5. PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know
  2. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  3. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
  4. Hezbollah Drone Commander Killed In Beirut Strikes; Israel Rejects Call For Ceasefire | Key Developments
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match