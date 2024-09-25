Himachal Pradesh Follows UP, Mandates Display Of Owner Details Outside Food Outlets

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Government mandated that food venues across the state display the names and addresses of owners, Himachal Pradesh has also issued the same directives. On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh announced that a mandate has been issued during a joint meeting with the Public Works Urban Development and Municipal Corporation that requires every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification.
“We had a meeting with the Urban Development and Municipal Corporation, and it was decided that all street vendors must display their names and IDs. This decision responds to public concerns regarding the hygiene of food sold on the streets,” Minister Singh said.
The minister shared details of the new policy through a Facebook post, noting that it would also apply to restaurants and fast food outlets in the state. “Every restaurant and fast food outlet will be required to display the owner’s ID to ensure that people face no difficulties,” Singh wrote on social media.
"People expressed their concerns and doubts, and considering this, we have decided to implement a similar policy to that in UP, in which it has been made mandatory that vendors have to display their names and IDs... Every shopkeeper and street vendor has to display their identification," he added.
Why did Uttar Pradesh issue such a directive?
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, issued a directive that the names and addresses of operators, proprietors, and managers must be clearly displayed at all food establishments across the state.
CM Adityanath has ordered that chefs and waiters wear masks and gloves and that CCTV cameras be installed in hotels and restaurants to promote accountability in food service.
This decision came after several incidents of food contamination came forward. In September, a video of a teenager went viral which showed them spitting on rotis while preparing, leading to the owner’s arrest. In another case, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly mixing urine with juice, and earlier incidents in Noida involved two men selling juice contaminated with their saliva.
CM Adityanath expressed concern over these increasing instances of food adulteration and highlighted the health risks associated with poor food hygiene and called for strict actions against offenders. The CM has also ordered inspections of food establishments and suggested amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act to enhance public health measures.
Earlier this year, the UP government required food vendors along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display their names, a measure aimed at increasing transparency.