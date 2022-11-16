No Shortage Of Fertilisers: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country. He said the available stock of chemical fertiliser is more than the requirement of farmers.

“We depend on imports for fertilisers but we have already talked to the exporting countries to maintain sufficient stock in India,” Tomar told reporters. His remarks come amid concerns that farmers engaged in preparations for sowing of Rabi crops are facing difficulties in getting fertilisers.

The Union minister said the distribution of fertilizers takes time on some occasions but farmers should not think that there is a shortage. "Farmers who failed to get fertilizers today will get them tomorrow," he said.

Tomar refused to comment on the future of genetically modified (GM) mustard cultivation in the country, saying the matter is in the Supreme Court and the government is awaiting a verdict. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the BJP MP said the foot march is an exercise to save the existence of Congress which has become irrelevant in most parts of the country.

"In the coming days, the Congress will lose whatever relevance it has in the rest of the country," he said. Speaking on Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving BJP's core group meeting in Bhopal midway on November 8, Tomar said Scindia had a high fever.

Scindia later tweeted that he was infected with COVID-19. “I had urged state BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma that it's not right for Scindia to attend the meeting due to high fever. After this, Scindia was told that if he wants, he can leave the meeting midway,” he said.

Queried on Congress leading in the last urban body elections in the Gwalior-Chambal region and the likely impact on the next year's Assembly polls, Tomar said, "The Congress need not be very happy because the people are not willing to hand over the state to Congress."

(With PTI Inputs)