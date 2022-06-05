Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Need To Fear 'Repression', Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was replying to a question during a public interview here about alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate by the BJP government.

No Need To Fear 'Repression', Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 9:53 am

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the BJP was harbouring a misconception that its political rivals will "surrender" when faced with probe agencies, but there was no need to fear such tactics.

The former Union minister was replying to a question, during a public interview here, about alleged misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate by the BJP government.

Related stories

Policy Needed For Issues Arising Due To Urbanisation Of Villages: Sharad Pawar

Amit Shah Failed To Protect Delhi From Communal Violence: Sharad Pawar

"What they are doing is not right. They think political opponents will surrender. Remember, I had got the ED's notice. I decided to go to the ED's office the next morning, and their officials came to my place and requested me not to go there," Pawar said.

"If we are strong and truthful, then there is no need to be afraid of repression. We need to stand up to them," he said. Without naming the BJP, he further said its leaders have not faced any struggles in life, and they think that like them, others too have never faced any difficulties (and will therefore give in when put under pressure).

Two leaders of Pawar's party, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, are in jail at present after being charged in money laundering cases. Speaking at the same event, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra continued, then "the state will have the power to change the situation in the country."

After he was named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with an alleged scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank just before the state Assembly polls in 2019, Pawar had announced that he would visit the agency's office in Mumbai even though it had not summoned him yet.
He later dropped the plan when senior police officials requested him not to visit the ED office as it may create a law and order situation.

Tags

National NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Money Laundering Case Probe Agencies BJP Government Anil Deshmukh Nawab Malik Politics India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work