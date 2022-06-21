Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
No Entry Fee At Taj Mahal, Agra Fort On Yoga Day On Tuesday

The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians and foreigners."

ASI will not charge any entry fee at the monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga Pixabay

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 8:13 am

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday.

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) Rajkumar Patel told PTI, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entry tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra Circle and across India. The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians and foreigners."

Meanwhile, district officials said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at 'Panch Mahal' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

(With PTI inputs)

National No Entry Fee Taj Mahal Agra Fort Yoga Day Indian And Foreign Tourists Archaeological Survey Of India Tourists ASI-protected Monuments Agra Circle
