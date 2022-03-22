Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
No COVID-19 Death In Maharashtra For 2nd Day; 156 Test Positive, Active Tally At 1,159

In Maharashtra, 18 districts and 17 municipal corporations did not report any fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

COVID cases in Maharashtra.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 7:52 pm

Maharashtra did not report any death due to COVID-19  on Tuesday for the second day in a row, while  156 more persons tested positive for the infection and 269 others were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

With this, the overall COVID-19 count in the state rose to 78,72,668, while the death toll remain unchanged at 1,43,767, the department said in a bulletin. On Monday, the state had logged 99 cases, but no death linked to the infection.

In Maharashtra, 18 districts and 17 municipal corporations did not report any new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. As per the bulletin, the number of recoveries increased to 77,23,737 after 269 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,159 active cases.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at  98.11 per cent. With 38,550 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,90,25,520, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was  0.004 per cent, the department said. The Aurangabad administrative circle recorded 51 new cases, followed by Pune (39), Mumbai (34), Nashik (17), Akola (7), Latur (5), Kolhapur circle (2) and the Nagpur circle (1).

The Aurangabad circle had reported only two cases a day ago. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,668; fresh cases 156; death toll 1,43,767; recoveries 77,23,737; active cases 1,159, total tests 7,90,25,520.

With PTI inputs.

