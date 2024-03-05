Nitish To File Nomination Papers On Tuesday For Re-Election To Legislative Council

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seeking re-election to the state legislative council, will file his nomination papers on Tuesday, a senior JD(U) leader said.

Kumar, who heads the JD(U), will be contesting for a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House, to which he first got elected in 2006, a few months after becoming the chief minister. The JD(U) president's current term ends in May. However, the Election Commission recently announced biennial polls for 11 seats of the Bihar Vidhan Parishad, including the one held by the CM.

Of the 11 seats, the JD(U) held four, the largest number for any single party. In view of its diminished tally in the assembly, however, the party is conceding two seats to ally BJP, which has grown numerically stronger. JD(U) leaders said that sitting MLC Khalid Anwar was likely to be considered for a second consecutive term.

The BJP is yet to announce its candidates, though Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also the party's state president, said, "We will contest four seats and leave one for our partner Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)."

HAM is helmed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose son Santosh Suman is a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, and happens to be among those whose legislative council term ends in two months.