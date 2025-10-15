Nine Students, Teacher Hospitalised After Pepper Spray Incident At Kerala School

Chemical spray released in classroom at Government Higher Secondary School, Punnamoodu, causes respiratory distress; hospitalisation and investigation underway.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kerala school incident, pepper spray accident, Punnamoodu school news
The affected students and teacher were initially taken to the General Hospital before being shifted to the MCH. Photo: Shutter stock; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nine students and a teacher hospitalised after pepper spray spread in Punnamoodu school classroom.

  • Incident occurred when a student tested a found spray can; authorities investigating.

  • Hospital authorities keeping patients under observation; one child in ICU.

Nine students and a teacher of Government Higher Secondary School, Punnamoodu, Kalliyoor, were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday following an inhalation injury caused by a chemical reportedly identified as pepper spray.

According to The Hindu, hospital authorities said the students experienced giddiness and respiratory difficulty after the spray was released in a classroom. Their conditions were stable, while one child, vulnerable to respiratory problems, remained under observation in the intensive care unit. The Health Minister directed the hospital superintendent to ensure necessary medical care for all affected students.

The incident occurred when a student, who had cycled to school, found a spray can in the front portion of a two-wheeler and, out of curiosity, sprayed it once on the classroom floor after the interval. The Hindu reported that a running fan spread the chemical, causing the students to feel unwell and rush out. A teacher from a nearby classroom, who came to check on the students, also experienced discomfort.

The affected students and teacher were initially taken to the General Hospital before being shifted to the MCH. Hospital authorities noted that a chemical analysis would be required to confirm the exact substance involved. Meanwhile, the patients would remain under 24-hour observation with supportive care, followed by reassessment.

Related Content
Related Content

The Hindu reported that the Nemom police confirmed the student did not act out of malice or conflict with peers. The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Deputy Director under the General Education Department has requested a report from the school principal regarding the incident.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  3. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

  4. Samoa Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: SAM Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence