Nine students and a teacher hospitalised after pepper spray spread in Punnamoodu school classroom.
Incident occurred when a student tested a found spray can; authorities investigating.
Hospital authorities keeping patients under observation; one child in ICU.
Nine students and a teacher of Government Higher Secondary School, Punnamoodu, Kalliyoor, were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday following an inhalation injury caused by a chemical reportedly identified as pepper spray.
According to The Hindu, hospital authorities said the students experienced giddiness and respiratory difficulty after the spray was released in a classroom. Their conditions were stable, while one child, vulnerable to respiratory problems, remained under observation in the intensive care unit. The Health Minister directed the hospital superintendent to ensure necessary medical care for all affected students.
The incident occurred when a student, who had cycled to school, found a spray can in the front portion of a two-wheeler and, out of curiosity, sprayed it once on the classroom floor after the interval. The Hindu reported that a running fan spread the chemical, causing the students to feel unwell and rush out. A teacher from a nearby classroom, who came to check on the students, also experienced discomfort.
The affected students and teacher were initially taken to the General Hospital before being shifted to the MCH. Hospital authorities noted that a chemical analysis would be required to confirm the exact substance involved. Meanwhile, the patients would remain under 24-hour observation with supportive care, followed by reassessment.
The Hindu reported that the Nemom police confirmed the student did not act out of malice or conflict with peers. The Thiruvananthapuram Regional Deputy Director under the General Education Department has requested a report from the school principal regarding the incident.
(With inputs from The Hindu)