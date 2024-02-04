The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against three individuals from Myanmar in a case related to the illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, particularly those of Rohingya origin, into India via the India-Bangladesh border.
NIA Charges Three Myanmar Nationals In Human Trafficking Case Involving Rohingya Infiltration
NIA unveils a major human trafficking operation as it charges three Myanmar nationals, exposing their involvement in illegal infiltration and the forced marriages of vulnerable Rohingya women in India.
The accused, identified as Rabi Islam (alias Rabiul Islam), Shafi Alam (alias Sofi Alom, alias Sayedul Islam), and Mohammad Usman, all residents of Maungdaw district in Myanmar, entered India illegally with the help of traffickers and touts, lacking valid travel documents. They played a role in facilitating the infiltration of numerous foreign nationals through unauthorized and illegal border routes.
Advertisement
Part of an organized network involved in various illegal activities, the trio targeted vulnerable Rohingya women in Bangladesh, enticing them to India with false promises of marriage to Rohingya men. These women were later sold for forced marriages in different Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Haryana.
Advertisement
During the investigation, the NIA discovered instances of document forgery and confirmed that Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman fraudulently obtained Aadhaar cards. These cards were then used to acquire multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts, concealing their true identities.
Advertisement
The NIA's probe, initiated on November 7 last year, has taken a step in uncovering and dismantling a major international human trafficking racket with the filing of this charge sheet.