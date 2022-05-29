Sunday, May 29, 2022
Nepal Plane Carrying 22 Passengers Including 4 Indians On Board Missing: Reports

The missing aircraft was carrying four Indians and three Japanese nationals the remaining were Nepali citizens.

Representative image of flight. PTI

Updated: 29 May 2022 12:04 pm

A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal's mountains on Sunday, an official said.

The plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff.

Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway.

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

Police say airplane with 22 people on board is missing in Nepal's mountains, report.

(with inputs from PTI) 

