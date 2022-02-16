Covid-19: India Logs 30,615 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 514 Fatalities

India logged 30,615 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily Covid-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for ten consecutive days

The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.