Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

EC Extends Ban On Roadshows, Vehicle Rallies, Processions Ahead Of State Polls

In it's official statement, Election Commission stated restrictions regarding outdoor meetings, indoor meetings, rallies will be further relaxed subject to condition that the number of persons attending these events will be limited

EC Extends Ban On Roadshows, Vehicle Rallies, Processions Ahead Of State Polls
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 11:31 am

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday extended ban on roadshows, 'pad yatras', cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for polls.

In a statement, the EC said restrictions regarding outdoor meetings, indoor meetings, rallies will be further relaxed subject to condition that the number of persons attending these events will be limited to maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity.

Maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will remain as before. 

Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before, the EC said.

Assembly polls are scheduled in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab

Tags

National Election Commission Of India (ECI) Ban On Election Rallies
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Jharkhand Girl Rescued While Being Trafficked To Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics