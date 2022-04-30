Delhi Logs 1,607 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
National

Delhi records 1,607 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate stands at 5.28%, according to authorities.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 9:34 am

Delhi has recorded 1,607 fresh Covid-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 5.28 per cent, the city health department said on Saturday. 

These figures refer to the Friday's heath bulletin which was issued by authorities this morning.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,81,555 while the death toll has risen to 26,174.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.

A total of 30,459 tests were conducted on Thursday, according to the Friday's health bulletin.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of patients under home isolation was 3,863 on Friday, the bulletin said.

There are 9,581 beds for Covid-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 148 (1.54 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

