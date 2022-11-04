Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

New Employees In Govt Departments Should Do People-Oriented Work: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said people who are joining various government departments should do people-oriented work.

Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:01 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said people who are joining various government departments should do people-oriented work.

He also said the Centre has approved Rs 14,000 crore worth of development works in the state.

Shinde was speaking at an event in Mumbai where letters of appointment were handed over to new employees who have been recruited in various government departments. Cabinet colleagues of the CM,  including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the event.

He said, “As many as 600 candidates were given appointment letters in the Konkan division alone. At the state level, 2,000 such letters were given today.”

Shinde said upcoming projects will generate more jobs in Maharashtra.

“The Union government has approved the state urban development department's proposal to undertake Rs 14,000 crore worth of works. The Bandra Kurla Complex (in suburban Mumbai) has been declared a central business district,” the chief minister said.

“A Japanese company is investing nearly Rs 2,000 crore in the state, which will generate employment for 5,000 to 6,000 people. A cabinet sub-committee has sanctioned various new projects as well,” Shinde said.

Maharashtra is the first state which has responded positively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to provide employment to 10 lakh people as the country is celebrating 75 years of its independence, Shinde said. 

Related stories

Aaditya Thackeray And Eknath Shinde Trade Blame Over Tata-Airbus, Vedanta-Foxconn Projects Shifting To Gujarat

My Government Is Inclusive, Committed To Maharashtra's All-Round Development, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Extend Diwali Greetings

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Maharashtra Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Appeal Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Various Government Department People-oriented Work
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons And Cigarettes After Sex To Perform At Lollapalooza India 2023

AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons And Cigarettes After Sex To Perform At Lollapalooza India 2023