Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
NEP Has Reoriented India's Education System According To Future Demands: PM Modi

Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister said the education system was a victim of "rigidity' earlier.

PM Modi
NEP has reoriented the country's education system Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 1:28 pm

The National Education Policy (NEP) has reoriented the country's education system in accordance with the demands of the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister said the education system was a victim of "rigidity' earlier.

"The NEP has brought the flexibility and reoriented the education system according to the demands of the future," he said.

Listing the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2023-24, the prime minister outlined the roadmap for making India the skill capital of the world.

