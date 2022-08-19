Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NEP Aims To Make Education Accessible To All: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to make education accessible to everyone.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 12:10 pm

Terming the National Education Policy (NEP) a knowledge document, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that it aims to make education accessible to everyone.

Speaking at a session by industry body ASSOCHAM in Kolkata on Thursday, Pradhan said the Centre is looking to increase enrollment of students at the primary level and ensure they continue their education.

"The NEP 2020 is the future of India's education from primary to higher education levels. It aims at promoting an all-around development of an individual. It aims to make education accessible to everyone," he said.

Related stories

National Education Policy To Be Implemented In J&K From April

President Kovind Called National Education Policy 2020, A "Well- Planned Roadmap" To Nurture Young Talent

Karnataka Becomes First State To Implement National Education Policy

India has become the epicenter of a knowledge-based economy, he said. 

"India's academic fraternities have a big role to play in ensuring a rightful place for India to become a global leader. The National Education Policy 2020 is a path towards it," Pradhan said.

"When the pandemic began, India did not produce PPE in bulk. In two years, we became one of the leading PPE exporters in the world," the minister said, citing an example of the country's achievements.

Academicians from schools, colleges, and universities in West Bengal attended the session and shared their thoughts on the future of India's education. 

Tags

National National Education Policy (NEP) Dharmendra Pradhan Pandemic West Bengal Education
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IRCTC Stock Surges Nearly 5% After Trading Ex-Dividend

IRCTC Stock Surges Nearly 5% After Trading Ex-Dividend

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?