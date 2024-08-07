NEET-PG 2024: Plea Before Supreme Court For Exam Postponement

The petition was filed before Supreme Court for postponement of NEET-PG 2024 examination on Wednesday.
According to the Live Law report, the plea has been filed for the postponement of the examination scheduled to be held on August 11.
The report said the petitioners have raised issues with the allocation of exam centres and concerns about the normalization of marks for two batches.
Earlier, the Union Health Ministry rejected the reports claiming potential leakage of NEET-PG 2024 examination paper. The ministry termed the reports as “false and misleading”.
It stated that all candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS.
“Claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus,” it said in a statement.
“It has come to the notice of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that some unscrupulous agents are making false and bogus claims by dint of social media platform viz. Telegram Messenger. The cozeners are claiming to provide NEET-PG 2024 questions for the upcoming NEET-PG 2024 Examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money,” it added.
It said, “It is clarified that NBEMS has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money.”
It also said direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumors without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS.