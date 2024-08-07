National

NEET-PG 2024: Plea Before Supreme Court For Exam Postponement

NEET-PG 2024: The examination is scheduled to be held on August 11 this year.

Plea filed before Supreme Court. (File photo) |
Plea filed before Supreme Court. (File photo) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The petition was filed before Supreme Court for postponement of NEET-PG 2024 examination on Wednesday.

According to the Live Law report, the plea has been filed for the postponement of the examination scheduled to be held on August 11.

NBEMS is entrusted with conducting the NEET PG 2024 exam. | - Representative Image
Foreign Medical Graduates' Body Alleges Leak Of NBEMS Letter To DMs, Questions 'Security Of NEET PG Paper'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The report said the petitioners have raised issues with the allocation of exam centres and concerns about the normalization of marks for two batches.

NEET PG 2024 In August? NBE To Announce Fresh Dates Soon | Details - null
NEET PG 2024 In August? NBE To Announce Fresh Dates Soon | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry rejected the reports claiming potential leakage of NEET-PG 2024 examination paper. The ministry termed the reports as “false and misleading”.

It stated that all candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS.

NEET PG 2024 Exam City Slip Out On July 31, Admit Card On Aug 8 | How To Download - | Photo: File Pic
NEET PG 2024 Exam City Slip Out On July 31, Admit Card On Aug 8 | How To Download

BY Outlook Web Desk

“Claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus,” it said in a statement.

“It has come to the notice of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that some unscrupulous agents are making false and bogus claims by dint of social media platform viz. Telegram Messenger. The cozeners are claiming to provide NEET-PG 2024 questions for the upcoming NEET-PG 2024 Examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money,” it added.

It said, “It is clarified that NBEMS has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money.”

It also said direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumors without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Washington Sundar Fights Back; IND - 136/8 (24 Overs)
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Bat First Against West Indies In Port Of Spain
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  4. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts National Capital Region; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Reported
  2. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  3. Karnataka: Pregnant Lady Dies In Road Accident At ‘High Risk Zone’ Along National Highway
  4. 'Loss For The Country': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Son Says After Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification
  5. 'Hindus Targeted In Bangladesh, Unity Needed To Fight Threat To Sanatan Dharma: UP CM Adityanath
Entertainment News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  3. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  4. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
  5. Here's Why Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Has Not Watched A Single Episode Of 'House Of The Dragon'
US News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  3. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  4. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  5. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
World News
  1. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  2. 'Will Uphold Democracy, Not Revenge Politics’: Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia In Her First Public Address After Release
  3. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  4. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  5. Germany: 1 Dead, 8 Believed Trapped As Part Of Hotel Collapses In Western Region
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Golfer Diksha Dagar Tied 6th In Round 1; Mirabai Chanu In Action Soon
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Washington Sundar Fights Back; IND - 136/8 (24 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign