National

NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai

Baba Siddique, a senior leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, has died after being shot in the stomach and chest by unidentified assailants in Bandra, Mumbai.

Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Baba Siddique, a senior leader of the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has died after being shot by unidentified persons in Mumbai's Bandra on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after being hit by bullets in the stomach and chest, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting occurred at the office of his son, Zeeshan, who serves as the MLA from Bandra East. This incident comes just months before the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to police officials, "Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area."

Two persons have been detained and are currently being interrogated. Meanwhile, one accused is absconding.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the shooting of former minister Baba Siddique as “unfortunate,” pledging that all those responsible will be arrested.

Anil Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and former Maharashtra home minister, expressed condolences for Siddique's death. He highlighted the alarming situation of law and order in Maharashtra, noting that Siddique was shot despite having Y-category security.

Siddique had a long political career, serving as an MLA from Bandra West three times between 1999 and 2009. He was associated with the Congress Party for 48 years before leaving in February to join Ajit Pawar's NCP. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from Congress in August.

Siddique was known for his extravagant parties and played a notable role in mediating a long-standing feud between Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during an iftar party he hosted in 2013.

Tags

