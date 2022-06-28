Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
NCM Urges S Jaishankar To Take Up Protection Of Sikh Religious Properties In Afghanistan

NCM(National Commission for Minorities) statement has come after several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul on June 18, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 7:27 pm

Days after an attack on a gurdwara in Kabul, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to take up the matter of protection of religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the government of that country.

Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on June 18, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan.

"Sikh population living in India and those who left Afghanistan are deeply concerned about the security of the properties of historical/religious gurdwaras in Afghanistan which may be usurped by anti-Sikh elements involved in attack on Sikh religious places," an NCM statement said.

The NCM chief has requested Jaishankar to take the matter of protection/safety of historical/religious properties of Sikhs in Afghanistan with the government of Afghanistan, the statement said.

The NCM also shared a list of religious place of Sikhs in Afghanistan. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India National Commission For Minorities (NCM) Afghanistan War Taliban Sikhs Minorities Kabul Gurdwara Attack Protection Sikh Religious Properties S Jaishankar External Affairs Minister (EAM)
