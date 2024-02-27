NC, Congress To Hold 2nd Round Of Talks On Seat-Sharing In J-K, Ladakh For LS Polls: Omar Abdullah

"So, essentially, we are only discussing three seats - Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh. I do not think it will be too difficult.

"I am sure in the next round of discussion, we will have it (seat-sharing arrangement) concluded. I am going to Delhi in a few days and I will have another round of discussion with the people there," he said.

The former J-K chief minister said the aim of the INDIA bloc is to reduce the seats of the BJP only and not reduce the seats of the alliance members.

"We are sitting members of three seats. The aim is to reduce the seats of the BJP and not reduce the seats of the alliance members. We are discussing with Congress the three seats of Jammu, Ladakh and Udhampur. The NC is not discussing the three seats that it holds. That is it," he added.

Asked about the delay in conducting the assembly elections in the Union Territory, Omar expressed the hope that there would be some good news from the Election Commission of India's visit to J-K next month.

"J-K has not had assembly elections since 2014. This is the tenth year now. As I have said earlier, it is a matter of shame that assembly elections in J&K had to be announced by the Supreme Court. "They should have been announced by the ECI. Now the ECI is coming here in the middle of March. I hope we get to hear some good news from that (visit)," he said.