National

NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks

The statements come after four security personnel were injured in an encounter in the Khanyar area on Saturday.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah |
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The ruling National Conference (NC) on Saturday sought an inquiry into the spike in terrorist attacks in the Valley since Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was sworn in, saying some elements were trying to defame an elected government.

"Violence is taking place. There should be an investigation into it. Those involved should be arrested alive. We will get to know who is doing it because there are attempts to defame us," NC president Farooq Abdullah said at a function.

Abdullah said the peaceful assembly election was a big achievement for the people of Kashmir, and it united the entire community.

Srinagar's Lal Chowk - | Photo: PTI
The ‘Funky Guys’ Blamed For Shadow Militancy In Kashmir

BY Ubeer Naqushbandi

"We need to remain united, keeping our egos aside. Enemies are trying to attack us from all sides but we have to fight them," he added.

His statement comes after four security personnel were injured in an encounter in the Khanyar area on Saturday.

Following the attack, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior city and killed a top Pakistani commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who was active in the Valley for several years, according to officials.

Meanwhile, NC's alliance partner Congress also raised suspicion over the timing of the attacks in the valley.

"It is a matter of grave concern and the timing of it is actually very suspicious because we had very peaceful elections. Before the elections, we had a very peaceful time, and immediately after the elections, all this has started,"  J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra told PTI Videos here.

"It is concerning that it (terror attacks) has started only after elections," he added.

Karra called for a holistic and inclusive approach to handle the matters of security.

"When LG Manoj Sinha took the security review, I said that time also that it has to be a holistic, inclusive approach like the state government and LG's office should work in tandem," he said.

"On the contrary, things are going crossroads. I don't find a kind of a congenial environment between the two. It is not in the interest of people and the national interest," he said.

"Instead of going for one-upmanship, the national interest has to be kept paramount as we have very hostile neighbours," Karra added.

The J-K Pradesh Congress chief expressed apprehensions that the spike in the violence would impact the restoration of statehood to J-K.

"What we have been hearing from Delhi is that if statehood is granted back to us, it would be an amended state and some vital departments need to be retained. I hope it is not that. I think the situation is getting created for that," he said.

"We will not accept the half-cooked statehood", Karra said, adding, "We need a full, complete statehood. But, I think something is fishy about it. I am not able to explain it right now, but something is not going the right way."

Earlier, the lieutenant governor, prime minister, home minister, and the BJP, all used to say that statehood is round the corner, but now the same BJP is saying the atmosphere is not congenial, the Congress leader said.

"So, the suspicion now is that who is creating this non congenial atmosphere. It needs to be looked into," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad
  3. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin Strengthen India's Bid On Day 2 To Avoid Series Whitewash At Home
  4. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: R Ashwin Feels Chasing Even 150 Won't Be Easy
  5. West Indies Vs England, 2nd ODI Toss Update: ENG Bowl First Against WI - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC Live Score, Indian Super League: Goalless Battle So Far - Who Will Break The Deadlock?
  2. Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League: Isak Header Dents Gunners' Title Bid
  3. Fulham Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Players To Watch In The London Derby
  4. How Ruben Amorim Can Enhance ‘Exceptional’ Bruno Fernandes At Man United, Says Rene Meulensteen
  5. Anas Edathodika Retires: Former India Defender Calls Time On 17-Year-Long Senior Career
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  4. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  5. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
World News
  1. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  2. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  3. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  4. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
  5. Japan Plans Automated Cargo Transport System To Solve The '2024 Problem'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival