The ‘Funky Guys’ Blamed For Shadow Militancy In Kashmir

In the past 34 months, at least 48 security personnel have been killed in attacks in the Jammu region. On July 16, 2024, four Army soldiers were killed in action in Doda. On July 8, 2024, five Army personnel were killed in action and five others were injured after militants attacked a military convoy in Kathua district. On June 11-12, 2024, six soldiers were injured in twin attacks. On June 9, 2024, nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus full of pilgrims―when attacked by militants―plunged into a gorge in Reasi. On May 4, 2024, one soldier of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed in action and five others were injured when two vehicles, including one from the IAF, came under militant attack in Poonch district. On December 21, 2023, four soldiers were killed in action. On November 22, 2023, five soldiers, including two captains, were killed in action. In April-May 2023, 10 soldiers were killed in twin attacks. On May 13, 2022, four persons were killed after a pilgrim bus was attacked in Katra. On December 14, 2021, four soldiers were killed in action.