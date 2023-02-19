Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Naxalites Torch 3 Machines Engaged In Road Construction Work In Chhattisgarh

Police said on Sunday that women Naxalites set ablaze three construction machines in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 12:33 pm

Women Naxalites have set blaze three machines engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Sunday.
        
No one was injured in the incident which took place on Saturday evening between Kamteda and Gattakal villages under Partapur police station limits, about 200 km from the state capital Raipur, Additional Superintendent of Police (Pakhanjore) Dhirendra Patel said.
        
The road construction work was being carried out under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna. 
        
According to preliminary information, a group of armed women Naxalites, clad in uniform, stormed the construction site, threatened the workers to stop the work, and snatched their mobile phones, the official said.  
        
The Naxalites then set ablaze two earth-moving machines and a mixture machine and fled, he said.
        
Soon after being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot, Patel said, adding a search operation was underway there to trace the culprits.
        
Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, which consists of seven districts including Kankder, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging the roads, vehicles, and machines used in the work, according to police.

National Raipur Police Women Naxalites Machines Sadak Yojna Road Construction Work Chhattisgarh Kanker District
