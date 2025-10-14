Naxalites Kill BJP Worker In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Over Police Links

Satyam Punem was strangled by Maoists, who claimed he was a police informer, amid rising Bastar division violence.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
maoist kills bjp worker bjp worker killed in chhattisgarh chhattisgarh Maoists chhattisgarh naxals
After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot. Photo: | PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Naxalites strangled BJP worker Satyam Punem in Bijapur over alleged police links.

  • Madded area committee of the Maoists issued pamphlet claiming Punem acted as a police informer despite warnings.

  • Bastar division has seen nearly 40 Maoist-related deaths this year alone.

A worker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Satyam Punem was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday night, officials said, in what authorities described as a targeted attack over suspected links with the police.

Who was Satyam Punem?

Satyam Punem was a resident of Mujalkanker, a village under the Ilmidi police station limits in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. He was associated with the BJP and worked as a local party worker. Punem was reportedly active in his community and had interactions with local authorities as part of his political engagement. According to PTI, he was suspected by Naxalites of acting as an informer for the police, a serious allegation in the Bastar division where Maoists maintain strict control.

What happened to Satyam Punem?

On the night of October 13, 2025, Satyam Punem was strangled to death by Naxalites in Mujalkanker, Chhattisgarh. A handwritten pamphlet recovered at the site, attributed to the Madded area committee of Maoists, claimed that Punem had continued to assist authorities despite three warnings, according to PTI. Police immediately dispatched a team to the location after being alerted.

This incident adds to the ongoing Maoist violence in Bastar division, which comprises seven districts including Bijapur. Nearly 40 people have lost their lives in separate Maoist attacks in the division so far this year, and earlier, 11 BJP leaders and workers were killed between January 2023 and December 2024, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Authorities are investigating the killing and have stepped up security in the region to prevent further violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: PAK Piling Up Pressure On SA, Lead Extended To 145 Runs

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  3. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  4. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  5. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. IRCTC Hotel Scam Explained: Charges Against Lalu Yadav Family In Railway Corruption Case

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  4. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  5. Palestinian President Abbas To Attend Gaza Summit, Says Macron

Latest Stories

  1. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  2. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  3. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  4. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  5. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: See Best Photos From Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

  6. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  7. RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

  8. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?