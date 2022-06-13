Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nagpur Congress Leader Makes Offensive Comments On PM; BJP To File Police Complaint

Nagpur BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami alleged Hussain used objectionable language against the Prime Minister during his speech at the protest site and said the party will approach the police in this regard.

Nagpur Congress Leader Makes Offensive Comments On PM; BJP To File Police Complaint
PM Modi PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:54 pm

A local Congress leader on Monday courted controversy after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking part in a protest organised by the party in Nagpur over questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).


Sheikh Hussain, former Nagpur Congress unit president, made the alleged remarks while criticizing the PM over questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper. A large number of Congress leaders and workers from the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a demonstration outside the ED office in Nagpur to express their solidarity with Gandhi. Taking exception to Hussain's comments against Modi, the Nagpur BJP said it will file a police complaint against him on Tuesday. Nagpur BJP spokesperson Chandan Goswami alleged Hussain used objectionable language against the Prime Minister during his speech at the protest site and said the party will approach the police in this regard.   


(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Heavy Barricading In Central Delhi Ahead Of Rahul's Appearance Before ED

Congress Workers Protest Across India As Rahul Gandhi Is Questioned In National Herald Case

Congress Leaders Protesting Against ED Notices To Rahul Gandhi's Detained In Uttar Pradesh

Tags

National Nagpur Congress Leader Nagpur Enforcement Directorate (ED) Narendra Modi BJP Congress Rahul Gandhi Sheikh Hussain Nagpur BJP Spokesperson Chandan Goswami Maharashtra Money Laundering
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Poland: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A4 Match Live