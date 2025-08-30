Get live streaming and preview for women’s singles US Open 2025 Day 7
Sabalenka, Pegula and Rybakina progressed, Krejcikova staged a comeback, Townsend upset Andreeva and Bucsa beat Mertens
Key clashes: Gauff leads Frech 2-0, Osaka and Kasatkina tied 2-2, Swiatek dominant 3-0 over Kalinskaya
The US Open 2025 women’s singles event continues on Day 7 with third-round action, featuring several seeded players. Matches begin Saturday evening and run into early Sunday morning India time. Watch all the US Open Grand Slam matches in New York live.
On Day 6, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced past Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, reversing her 2021 semi-final loss to the Canadian. Jessica Pegula defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 7-5, while Elena Rybakina overpowered Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in their first career meeting.
Barbora Krejcikova came from behind to beat Emma Navarro. Taylor Townsend upset fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, while Cristina Bucsa eliminated Elise Mertens in three sets.
US Open 2025, Women's Singles Confirmed Fixtures August 30 And 31, 2025 (India Standard Time)
|Player A vs Player B
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Court
|Linda Noskova [21] vs Karolina Muchova [11]
|Aug-30
|8:30 PM
|Grandstand
|Magdalena Frech [28] vs Coco Gauff [3]
|Aug-30
|9:00 PM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Diane Parry vs Marta Kostyuk [27]
|Aug-30
|10:00 PM
|Court 5
|Daria Kasatkina [15] vs Naomi Osaka [23]
|Aug-30
|10:10 PM
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Ekaterina Alexandrova [13] vs Laura Siegemund
|Aug-31
|12:50 AM
|Court 5
|Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Jaqueline Cristian
|Aug-31
|2:00 AM
|Grandstand
|Anna Kalinskaya [29] vs Iga Swiatek [2]
|Aug-31
|4:30 AM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Beatriz Haddad Maia [18] vs Maria Sakkari
|Aug-31
|4:30 AM
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
Three Key Matches And Head-To-Head Records
Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech
Gauff enjoys a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head record, with both wins on hard courts, including a straight-sets victory at the 2024 Australian Open.
Naomi Osaka vs Daria Kasatkina
It's 2–2, but Osaka won their most recent meeting in Miami 2023. That said, Kasatkina’s defensive style has troubled Osaka in the past.
Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya
Swiatek leads 3–0, including a win just two weeks ago in Cincinnati. Kalinskaya has pushed the Polish star to three sets once.
US Open 2025, Day 7: Live Streaming
US Open 2025 is being streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. On TV, Indian fans can watch select matches on Star Sports Network channels.