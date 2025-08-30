US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

US Open 2025 Day 7 Live Streaming: Gauff vs Frech, Osaka vs Kasatkina, Swiatek vs Kalinskaya. Catch women's singles third-round action, check head-to-head stats, and match timings

Outlook Sports Desk
US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 Order Of Play - Iga Swiatek in action.
The US Open 2025 women’s singles event continues on Day 7 with third-round action, featuring several seeded players. Matches begin Saturday evening and run into early Sunday morning India time. Watch all the US Open Grand Slam matches in New York live.

On Day 6, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced past Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, reversing her 2021 semi-final loss to the Canadian. Jessica Pegula defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 7-5, while Elena Rybakina overpowered Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in their first career meeting.

Barbora Krejcikova came from behind to beat Emma Navarro. Taylor Townsend upset fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, while Cristina Bucsa eliminated Elise Mertens in three sets.

US Open 2025, Women's Singles Confirmed Fixtures August 30 And 31, 2025 (India Standard Time)

Player A vs Player B Date (IST) Time (IST) Court
Linda Noskova [21] vs Karolina Muchova [11] Aug-30 8:30 PM Grandstand
Magdalena Frech [28] vs Coco Gauff [3] Aug-30 9:00 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium
Diane Parry vs Marta Kostyuk [27] Aug-30 10:00 PM Court 5
Daria Kasatkina [15] vs Naomi Osaka [23] Aug-30 10:10 PM Louis Armstrong Stadium
Ekaterina Alexandrova [13] vs Laura Siegemund Aug-31 12:50 AM Court 5
Amanda Anisimova [8] vs Jaqueline Cristian Aug-31 2:00 AM Grandstand
Anna Kalinskaya [29] vs Iga Swiatek [2] Aug-31 4:30 AM Arthur Ashe Stadium
Beatriz Haddad Maia [18] vs Maria Sakkari Aug-31 4:30 AM Louis Armstrong Stadium

Three Key Matches And Head-To-Head Records

Coco Gauff vs Magdalena Frech

Gauff enjoys a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head record, with both wins on hard courts, including a straight-sets victory at the 2024 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Daria Kasatkina

It's 2–2, but Osaka won their most recent meeting in Miami 2023. That said, Kasatkina’s defensive style has troubled Osaka in the past.

Iga Swiatek vs Anna Kalinskaya

Swiatek leads 3–0, including a win just two weeks ago in Cincinnati. Kalinskaya has pushed the Polish star to three sets once.

US Open 2025, Day 7: Live Streaming

US Open 2025 is being streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. On TV, Indian fans can watch select matches on Star Sports Network channels.

