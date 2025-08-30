Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed a 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the third round fixture of the US Open 2025 women’s singles at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The world No. 1 avenged her defeat to Fernandez in the 2021 semi-final, holding firm early and saving multiple break points before securing a break in the fourth game of the first set and closing it 6-3. In the second set, both held serve until a tiebreak, where Sabalenka used her experience to race ahead 6-1 before sealing the match. She now moves to the Round of 16, keeping her hopes alive for back-to-back titles.