Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails Through In Straight Sets

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka sealed a 6-3, 7-6(2) win over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the third round fixture of the US Open 2025 women’s singles at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The world No. 1 avenged her defeat to Fernandez in the 2021 semi-final, holding firm early and saving multiple break points before securing a break in the fourth game of the first set and closing it 6-3. In the second set, both held serve until a tiebreak, where Sabalenka used her experience to race ahead 6-1 before sealing the match. She now moves to the Round of 16, keeping her hopes alive for back-to-back titles.

US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_1
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships, in New York.

2/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_2
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

3/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_3
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, eduring the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

4/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_4
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

5/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_5
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

6/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_6
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

7/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_7
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the U.S . Open tennis championships in New York.

8/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez_8
US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Leylah Fernandez | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

