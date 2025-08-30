Tennis

Jessica Pegula Vs Victoria Azarenka, US Open 2025: Home Favourite Beats Former World No. 1 In Straight Sets

American star Jessica Pegula dispatched former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to seal a 6-1, 7-5 win in the US Open 2025 women’s singles third round fixture at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pegula, the fourth seed, raced through the opening set quickly, breaking Azarenka twice. The second set was much tighter as Pegula relinquished her serve, but responded with consecutive breaks to seal the match. As a result, Pegula moved to the Round of 16 stage, where she will face either Ann Li or Priscilla Hon.