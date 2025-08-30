US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

US Open 2025 Grand Slam Live Streaming Today: Catch all the action from Day 7 of the US Open 2025 men’s singles, featuring Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov and Alexander Zverev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime. Check order of play, match schedule, head-to-head records, and streaming details

US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner in action against Alexei Popyrin | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
As the US Open 2025 rolls into its second weekend, Day 7 sets the stage for a thrilling lineup of men's singles encounters -- including a fiery all-Italian showdown and a marquee clash between reigning champion Jannik Sinner and the mercurial Denis Shapovalov. Watch all the Grand Slam matches at Flushing Meadows live.

Meanwhile, Day 6 saw Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Taylor Fritz advance through their third-round battles, keeping their title hopes alive.

Player A vs Player B Date (IST) Time (IST) Court
Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Flavio Cobolli [24] Aug 30, 2025 8:30 PM Louis Armstrong Stadium
Coleman Wong [Q] vs Andrey Rublev [15] Aug 30, 2025 9:40 PM Grandstand
Jannik Sinner [1] vs Denis Shapovalov Aug 30, 2025 10:10 PM Arthur Ashe Stadium
Jaume Munar vs Zizou Bergs Aug 30, 2025 10:30 PM Stadium 17
Kamil Majchrzak vs Leandro Riedi Aug 30, 2025 11:10 PM Court 5
Daniel Altmaier vs Alex de Minaur [8] Aug 31, 2025 1:30 AM Stadium 17
Alexander Zverev [3] vs Felix Auger-Aliassime [25] Aug 31, 2025 4:30 AM Louis Armstrong Stadium
Alexander Bublik [23] vs Tommy Paul [14] Aug 31, 2025 5:40 AM Arthur Ashe Stadium

US Open Day 7 Key Match Previews And Head-to-Head Records

Jannik Sinner [1] vs Denis Shapovalov

Their only meeting came at the 2021 Australian Open, where Shapovalov edged Sinner in five sets. But the Italian has since evolved into a Grand Slam winner, claiming the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year.

Shapovalov, though, has rediscovered form with titles in Dallas and Los Cabos.

Alexander Zverev [3] vs Felix Auger-Aliassime [25]

Zverev has dominated this rivalry, leading the head-to-head record 6-2, including a straight-set win in Miami 2024. However, Auger-Aliassime has won two of their last four meetings and arrives with titles in Adelaide and Montpellier. Both are hard-court specialists.

Tommy Paul [14] vs Alexander Bublik [23]

Head-to-head: Paul leads 5–1

Paul has won all three of their ATP-level meetings for a 3-0 lead, including a five-set thriller in Miami this year. Bublik, unpredictable yet dangerous, has fired 84 winners and not dropped serve in his first two rounds.

Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Flavio Cobolli [24]

An all-Italian clash! Musetti reached the French Open semis and has looked sharp in New York, while Cobolli has survived two five-set battles.

US Open Day 7 Live Streaming

US Open 2025 is being streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. On TV, Indian fans can watch select matches on Star Sports Network channels.

