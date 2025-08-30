US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

As the US Open 2025 rolls into its second weekend, Day 7 sets the stage for a thrilling lineup of men's singles encounters -- including a fiery all-Italian showdown and a marquee clash between reigning champion Jannik Sinner and the mercurial Denis Shapovalov. Watch all the Grand Slam matches at Flushing Meadows live.
Meanwhile, Day 6 saw Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Taylor Fritz advance through their third-round battles, keeping their title hopes alive.
|Player A vs Player B
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Court
|Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Flavio Cobolli [24]
|Aug 30, 2025
|8:30 PM
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Coleman Wong [Q] vs Andrey Rublev [15]
|Aug 30, 2025
|9:40 PM
|Grandstand
|Jannik Sinner [1] vs Denis Shapovalov
|Aug 30, 2025
|10:10 PM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
|Jaume Munar vs Zizou Bergs
|Aug 30, 2025
|10:30 PM
|Stadium 17
|Kamil Majchrzak vs Leandro Riedi
|Aug 30, 2025
|11:10 PM
|Court 5
|Daniel Altmaier vs Alex de Minaur [8]
|Aug 31, 2025
|1:30 AM
|Stadium 17
|Alexander Zverev [3] vs Felix Auger-Aliassime [25]
|Aug 31, 2025
|4:30 AM
|Louis Armstrong Stadium
|Alexander Bublik [23] vs Tommy Paul [14]
|Aug 31, 2025
|5:40 AM
|Arthur Ashe Stadium
US Open Day 7 Key Match Previews And Head-to-Head Records
Jannik Sinner [1] vs Denis Shapovalov
Their only meeting came at the 2021 Australian Open, where Shapovalov edged Sinner in five sets. But the Italian has since evolved into a Grand Slam winner, claiming the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year.
Shapovalov, though, has rediscovered form with titles in Dallas and Los Cabos.
Alexander Zverev [3] vs Felix Auger-Aliassime [25]
Zverev has dominated this rivalry, leading the head-to-head record 6-2, including a straight-set win in Miami 2024. However, Auger-Aliassime has won two of their last four meetings and arrives with titles in Adelaide and Montpellier. Both are hard-court specialists.
Tommy Paul [14] vs Alexander Bublik [23]
Head-to-head: Paul leads 5–1
Paul has won all three of their ATP-level meetings for a 3-0 lead, including a five-set thriller in Miami this year. Bublik, unpredictable yet dangerous, has fired 84 winners and not dropped serve in his first two rounds.
Lorenzo Musetti [10] vs Flavio Cobolli [24]
An all-Italian clash! Musetti reached the French Open semis and has looked sharp in New York, while Cobolli has survived two five-set battles.
US Open Day 7 Live Streaming
US Open 2025 is being streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. On TV, Indian fans can watch select matches on Star Sports Network channels.