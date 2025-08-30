Tennis

Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

Unseeded Taylor Townsend stunned No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in just 76 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium to win 7-5, 6-2 in the third round of the US Open 2025 women’s singles. Despite having an early deficit, Townsend recovered quickly, earning crucial break points. She responded to Andreeva’s powerful groundstrokes with 23 winners, completely neutralising the threat from her 18-year-old opponent. The second set was much smoother for Townsend, who sealed the match early on to book her place in the Round of 16.

US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_1
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, reacts after defeating Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_2
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, shakes hands with Taylor Townsend, of the United States, after Townsend defeated her in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_3
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a shot to Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_4
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, returns a shot to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_5
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, serves to Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_6
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, returns a shot to Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_7
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, returns a shot to Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/8
US Open Tennis 2025 third round match Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva_8
US Open 2025: Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, reacts after losing a point while playing against Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

