Tennis

Taylor Townsend Vs Mirra Andreeva, US Open 2025: Unseeded American Stuns Fifth Seed

Unseeded Taylor Townsend stunned No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in just 76 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium to win 7-5, 6-2 in the third round of the US Open 2025 women’s singles. Despite having an early deficit, Townsend recovered quickly, earning crucial break points. She responded to Andreeva’s powerful groundstrokes with 23 winners, completely neutralising the threat from her 18-year-old opponent. The second set was much smoother for Townsend, who sealed the match early on to book her place in the Round of 16.