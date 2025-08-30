Six Pedestrians Killed as Speeding Truck Runs Over Them in Maharashtra’s Beed

Accident occurred at 7:30 am near Namalgaon Phata in Beed district.
Truck driver lost control, running over six pedestrians.
Deceased identified as young men aged 21–30 from the local area.
Six men walking on a roadside were killed after being hit by a speeding container truck in central Maharashtra’s Beed district on Saturday, officials said.
According to PTI, the accident occurred around 7.30 am at Namalgaon Phata on the Dhule-Solapur Road.
The driver of a container truck lost control of the vehicle, which then ran over six pedestrians, an official said.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, the victims were declared dead by doctors, he said.
The deceased persons were identified as 25-year-olds Akash Kolse, Vishal Kakde and Aniket Shinde; 21-year-olds Dinesh Pawar and Kishore Taur; and Pawan Jagtap, 30.
With inputs from PTI