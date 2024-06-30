Nagaland Elects 102 Women In ‘Historic’ Civic Body Poll Results

Nagaland has elected record number of women in the recently concluded civic body polls. The civic body poll results in Nagaland are touted “historic” considering 102 seats out of 278 seats were won by women.
The recently held urban local body polls were conducted after two decades of issues and litigation surrounding quota for women and property taxation.
Besides, eight women won from unreserved seats. The civic polls were held on June 26 and were the first to be held after 2004, implementing 33% reservation for women.
“Naga women, this was your election. Congratulations!” state election commissioner T John Longkumer said following the declaration of poll results, HT reported.
The report quoting Rosemary Dzüvichu, a women’s rights activist who spearheaded the case for women’s reservation in Nagaland, acknowledged that the Supreme Court was instrumental in making the municipal election with quota for women possible.
The report quoting the above activist also acknowledged the role of the People’s Union of Civil Liberties, which filed a public interest litigation in the apex court in the matter.
Earlier, the polling for the 24 urban local bodies including three municipal councils and 21 town councils across 10 districts was held on Wednesday.
Reports said nearly 81 percent of over 2.23 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
The youngest women candidate, 22-year-old Nzanrhoni Mozhui also won from Bhandari town council under Wokha district on BJP ticket.
The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won the highest number of seats with 153, followed by 56 independents, BJP with 25 and 44 others representing different political parties.