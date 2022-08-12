Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Must Work To Keep Pride Of Tricolour Intact: Deputy CM Sisodia At Flag Distribution Event

Sisodia added that to mark this Independence Day, the Delhi government has been working since the beginning of this year. Along with the "Har Hath Tiranga" campaign, the government has installed 500 national flags of 115ft and 166ft height.

Manish Sisodia addresses media
Manish Sisodia distributed the national flags among the students at a government school in Delhi Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 8:33 pm

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday distributed the national flags among the students at a government school in Delhi, saying the tricolour represents aspirations of the people of India and "we must work to keep its pride intact".

Sisodia interacted with the students of Shaheed Captain Amit Verma SV Inderpuri school and shared the significance of the national flag and details about the Kejriwal government's "Har Hath Tiranga" campaign, the government said in a statement.

The campaign was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 4 this year. As part of the campaign, the Delhi government is distributing 25 lakh tricolours across the national capital.

"Over the past 75 years, since independence, India has come a long way and now it's time for the country to be the global leader. This will happen only when the whole country pledges to make it the greatest and the strongest nation in the world," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister.

He added that to mark this Independence Day, the Delhi government has been working since the beginning of this year. Along with the "Har Hath Tiranga" campaign, the government has installed 500 national flags of 115ft and 166ft height.

"The Indian national flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of India. We must work to keep its pride intact and ensure that no resident of this country is ever deprived of his/her rights of education, healthcare, dignified life. Only then the country will prosper," Sisodia said.

(With PTI inputs)

