Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Must Promote Online Trade In Mandis To Make Prices Of Agricultural Produce More Competitive: Raj CM

Gehlot said as the Centre has repealed the farm laws, now the process of formation of new independent mandis should be expedited in a phased manner.

Must Promote Online Trade In Mandis To Make Prices Of Agricultural Produce More Competitive: Raj CM
Ashok Gehlot reviewed progress of departmental schemes of Agriculture Marketing Department.(File photo) - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 10:54 am

To make the prices of agricultural produce more competitive, online trade in mandis and e-payment must be encouraged, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

Gehlot made the observations while reviewing the budget announcements and progress of departmental schemes of Agriculture Marketing Department through video conference. If farmers realise the benefits of e-payment, they would themselves go ahead and adopt it, Gehlot said while stressing on the need to make farmers aware about it.

Related stories

Give Compensation To Farmers For Damaged Crops Due To Rain: Cong, INLD To Hry Govt

FabIndia Plans Rs 4,000 Crore IPO; Promoters To Gift Over 7 Lakh Shares To Artisans, Farmers

Stop Auction Of Agricultural Land Of Farmers Who Failed To Repay Loans: Raj CM

The chief minister said development of infrastructure is necessary to increase the value of agricultural products and to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their produce. He said, farmers should be made to visit the most successful mandis with e-payment. Along with this, the Agriculture Marketing Department should make farmers aware by selecting the mandis under the pilot project and run a campaign to make the particular mandi 100 per cent e-payment-based.

He said before taking any decision regarding any revision in mandi tax and other rates, detailed discussion should be held with the interested groups. The chief minister said the Agricultural Processing, Agribusiness and Agriculture Export Promotion Policy-2019 was launched to increase the income of farmers through value addition by processing agricultural products in their fields.

To fulfil the objective of this policy, it should be ensured that farmers get easy loans from banks for setting up processing units. He further said a nodal officer should be appointed in each district of the state who would help farmers get technical and financial assistance. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Farmers Rajasthan CM Farm Laws Agriculture Loans
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

Bengal Registers 4,546 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 37 More Fatalities

Over 162 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Budget Session Part I: Rajya Sabha To Sit In Morning, Lok Sabha In Evening Due To Covid Restrictions

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary