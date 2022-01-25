To make the prices of agricultural produce more competitive, online trade in mandis and e-payment must be encouraged, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

Gehlot made the observations while reviewing the budget announcements and progress of departmental schemes of Agriculture Marketing Department through video conference. If farmers realise the benefits of e-payment, they would themselves go ahead and adopt it, Gehlot said while stressing on the need to make farmers aware about it.

The chief minister said development of infrastructure is necessary to increase the value of agricultural products and to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their produce. He said, farmers should be made to visit the most successful mandis with e-payment. Along with this, the Agriculture Marketing Department should make farmers aware by selecting the mandis under the pilot project and run a campaign to make the particular mandi 100 per cent e-payment-based.

He said before taking any decision regarding any revision in mandi tax and other rates, detailed discussion should be held with the interested groups. The chief minister said the Agricultural Processing, Agribusiness and Agriculture Export Promotion Policy-2019 was launched to increase the income of farmers through value addition by processing agricultural products in their fields.

To fulfil the objective of this policy, it should be ensured that farmers get easy loans from banks for setting up processing units. He further said a nodal officer should be appointed in each district of the state who would help farmers get technical and financial assistance.

With inputs from PTI.