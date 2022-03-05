Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Municipal Polls In Assam On Sunday

Campaigning for the civic elections had been a high pitched one with parties and candidates going all out to woo the voters.

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 4:40 pm

Election for 80 municipal boards comprising 977 wards across Assam will be held on Sunday, State Election Commission (SEC) sources said. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in the elections, for the first time in the history of civic elections in the state.

As many as 2,532 candidates are in the fray, with BJP fielding maximum number of nominees at 825, followed by Congress with 706 candidates and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates, the sources said. The number of eligible voters are 16,73,899, comprising 8,32,348 males, 8,41,534 females and 17 transgenders.

The elections will be conducted in 24 districts of the state, they said. Campaigning for the civic elections had been a high pitched one with parties and candidates going all out to woo the voters.

From coming out with special songs to shaking a leg to reciting dialogues of popular films and plays, the candidates had done it all to attract the voters. The counting of votes will take place on March nine.

With PTI Inputs

