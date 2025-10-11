Mumbai Weekend Weather Forecast: Clear Skies with Rising Temperatures

Enjoy bright sunshine, clear skies, and comfortable temperatures this weekend. Humidity levels remain at a moderate 58%, with light northwest winds at 11 km/h.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Mumbai Weekend Weather Forecast
  • Mumbai enjoys perfect weekend weather with 31°C highs and clear skies; 0% rain probability through Sunday.

  • Air quality concern at AQI 156-160 with PM10 at 161-182 µg/m³; masks recommended for sensitive groups

  • Complete monsoon withdrawal brings stable conditions; temperatures rising to 32°C by next weekend.

  • Green alert status with no weather warnings; ideal for outdoor activities with air quality precautions

Current Weather Conditions

Mumbai weekend weather forecast shows excellent conditions on Saturday, October 11, 2025, with bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures at 11:47 AM. The weather in Mumbai today displays a 29°C current temperature with 58% humidity and light northwest winds at 11 km/h. The financial capital enjoys clear atmospheric conditions with 10 km visibility and atmospheric pressure at 1012 mb.

Mumbai temperature today has risen from 27°C in the morning to 29°C with expectations of reaching 31°C maximum by afternoon. The IMD weather forecast for Mumbai confirms mainly clear sky conditions across all districts of Greater Mumbai.

Weekend Weather Outlook

Mumbai weather forecast indicates perfect weekend conditions continuing through Sunday. Saturday maintains 31°C maximum temperatures with crystal clear skies and no cloud development. Mumbai rain forecast shows 0% precipitation probability for both Saturday and Sunday, ensuring dry conditions ideal for outdoor activities.

Sunday's forecast mirrors Saturday with 30-31°C highs and 23-24°C comfortable overnight lows. The extended weekend outlook shows consistent sunny weather with a gentle sea breeze providing natural cooling during the afternoon hours.

Mumbai Air Quality

Mumbai faces significant air quality challenges with AQI levels at 156-160, categorized as "unhealthy for sensitive groups". Current pollutant measurements show PM2.5 levels between 52-71 µg/m³ and PM10 concentrations ranging from 161-182 µg/m³, with ozone levels in the moderate to unhealthy range.

Regional Temperature Variations

IMD Mumbai weather stations across the metropolitan area show diverse microclimates. Colaba records 29°C with calm conditions, while Santacruz shows 31°C with northwest winds. Thane experiences 28°C with slightly higher humidity, Navi Mumbai maintains 30°C with good air circulation, and Borivali shows 27°C, reflecting the suburban cooling effect.

Weekly Weather Trend in Mumbai

Mumbai's October weather shows a gradual warming pattern through the coming week. Sunday will see 30°C high and 24°C low with continued sunshine, while Monday brings 31°C high and 25°C low with partly cloudy conditions. Tuesday through Thursday expect 31-32°C highs with occasional afternoon clouds, and the following weekend will feature 32°C temperatures with stable conditions.

IMD Official Forecast

IMD warning for Mumbai remains at green alert status, indicating no significant weather events expected through October 17. The district-wise forecast confirms Mumbai City will experience mainly clear skies with a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 24°C. Mumbai Suburban areas expect clear to partly cloudy conditions with similar temperature ranges, while Thane will have mainly clear skies with light winds, and Raigad will see clear sky conditions with coastal influence.

