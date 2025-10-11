Mumbai Weekend Weather Forecast: Clear Skies with Rising Temperatures

IMD Official Forecast

IMD warning for Mumbai remains at green alert status, indicating no significant weather events expected through October 17. The district-wise forecast confirms Mumbai City will experience mainly clear skies with a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 24°C. Mumbai Suburban areas expect clear to partly cloudy conditions with similar temperature ranges, while Thane will have mainly clear skies with light winds, and Raigad will see clear sky conditions with coastal influence.