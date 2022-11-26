Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Mumbai Sees 15 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 94

The addition to the tally was a dip from the 18 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.  

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 9:13 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported 15 COVID-19 cases, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,54,873, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,743, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a dip from the 18 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.  

The recovery count increased by eight in the last 24 hours to touch 11,35,036, which left the city with an active caseload of 94, he said.

So far, 1,85,51,793 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 5,635 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As per BMC data, the overall growth rate of cases between November 19 and 25 was 0.001 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent.

The caseload doubling time in the country's financial capital was 64,204 days, as per civic data.

-With PTI Input

