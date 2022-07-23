Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Mumbai Roads Will Be Pothole-Free In Two Years, Says Civic Body; Cement Concretization Works Underway

The Chief Minister directed the BMC to ensure people get relief from potholes, and civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal assured him that CC works were going ahead at a brisk pace.

Mumbai Roads Will Be Pothole-Free In Two Years, Says Civic Body; Cement Concretization Works Underway

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 10:21 pm

Mumbai's roads will be pothole-free in two years due to cement concretization works underway, the civic body stated on Saturday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a review meeting.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said cement concretization (CC) of 236 kilometres of the metropolis' roads were underway at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, while 423 kilometres of roads will be taken up in the 2023-24 fiscal.

Soak pits will be constructed in new roads to improve water percolation through the surface, it added. The Chief Minister directed the BMC to ensure people get relief from potholes, and civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal assured him that CC works were going ahead at a brisk pace.

All CC road works will be completed in the next two years, Chahal told the CM. As per the civic body, some 1000 kilometres of the 2.055 kilometres of Mumbai's roads are already cement concretized, which ensures these stretches develop the least number of potholes.

-With PTI Input

