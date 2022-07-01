Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Mumbai Records 978 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Mumbai has recorded 978 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths.

Covid-19 in Maharashtra (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:00 pm

Mumbai on Friday recorded 978 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, which raised the city's caseload to 11,13,470 and the death toll to 19,612.
         

Daily cases dropped by 22.6 percent from Thursday, when the city had recorded 1,265 new cases, said a civic official.
       

Mumbai on Friday reported fewer than 1,000 cases after five days, and the number of active cases also fell below 10,000. There are 9,710 active cases in India's financial capital now. 
       

As per the official data, the city logged 45,619 coronavirus cases and 44 fatalities in June against 5,979 cases and three fatalities in May.
       

A total of 1,75,38,896 swab samples have been tested in the city so far, with the addition of 12,452 coronavirus tests carried out during the day. 
 

The dip in new infections also brought down the positivity rate to 7.8 percent from 9.9 percent the day before. 
       

At least 1,896 patients recovered from the infection since the previous evening, taking the count of recoveries to 10,84,148. 
       

The recovery rate in the city now stands at 97 percent.
         

Of the latest cases, 924 patients were asymptomatic, while only 54 were hospitalized and four of them were put on oxygen support.
 
 Out of 24,787 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients, 594 are occupied and only 66 patients are on oxygen support.
 
The overall growth rate of cases dipped to 0.125 percent for the period between June 24-30, from 0.141 percent the day before, and the caseload doubling rate improved to 526 days from 470 days.

