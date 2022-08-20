Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Police Receives 26/11 Like Terror Threat From Pakistan Number

Mumbai Police chief Vivek Phansalkar said one of the messages said that six people will execute the attack, while another mentioned that preparations were on to blow up the city.

Mumbai police cracks down on narcotics.(File photo-Representational image)
Mumbai police on high alert after terror threat.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 4:30 pm

The text messages received by the Mumbai police threatening a "26/11-like" attack in Mumbai came from a phone number that carried the country code of Pakistan, city Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said that after receiving the messages, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the city police personnel have been put on alert. 

"Police received messages around 11.30 pm on Friday, which threatened that a 26/11-like attack would be carried out in Mumbai and the city would be blown up. There was a mention of 26/11 attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab and (deceased) Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the messages," he said. 

"It was also mentioned that some of their aides are working in India. Prima facie, the threat messages came from a number that has the country code of Pakistan," Phansalkar said.

Related stories

Youngest Survivor Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Moves HC To Seek Shelter For Family

Pakistan: Sajid Mir, Handler Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Jailed In Terror Financing Case

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

Police have taken the messages seriously, he said while assuring that citizens' safety and security was their responsibility. 

"Necessary measures are being taken to investigate the threat messages. We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with the Coast Guard," he added.

'Sagar Kavach' operation has been launched and coastal security been beefed up, the police commissioner said. 
 
Process to register the first information report (FIR) at Worli police station in on, Phansalkar said.

Earlier in the day, a city police official said that the text messages were received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai traffic police's helpline operated from its control room located at Worli.

One of the messages said that six people will execute the attack, while another mentioned that preparations were on to blow up Mumbai, which would revive the memories of the 26/11 attacks, he said.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and more than 300 other injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. 

The threat messages were received a day after a yacht was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai with AK-47 rifles and live rounds on board, causing a scare, although officials maintained that there was no terror angle in it.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Maharashtra Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Commissioner Pakistan Terror Threat 26/11 Attack Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Ajmal Kasab Terrorists Al-Qaeda Ayman Al Zawahiri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?

Can Virat Kohli Get Back Among The Runs Before T20 World Cup In Australia?