Mumbai Logs 118 Covid-19 Cases

Mumbai on Sunday reported 118 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 11,53,417. No fresh fatality was reported.

Of the 118 fresh cases, 100 are asymptomatic, a civic health bulletin said.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the metropolis stood at 19,738.

Mumbai is now left with 937 active cases. A total of 4,354 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,84,27,306.

The recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent in the city, while the doubling rate of cases is 5,453 days.