Chaos Erupts As Technical Snag Delays Mumbai Local Train Services During Rush Hours

The trains and the stations were overcrowded and chaos prevailed on Tuesday morning in most stations of the local train stations in Mumbai. Due to this, the office-goers and other commuters faced a tough time in the rush hour.

Mumbai local train
Mumbai local train
Mumbai local train services Western Railway network were disrupted in the rush hours of Tuesday morning due to a technical snag at Santacruz and Bhayandar stations causing chaos among commuters at the station.

Even though the failed track changing points at both these locations were restored in less than an hour, the commuters faced 25-30 minutes delay.

The trains and the stations were overcrowded and chaos prevailed on Tuesday morning in most stations of the local train stations in Mumbai.

Due to this, the office-goers and other commuters faced a tough time in the rush hour.

"As suburban services were hit, the crowd at Virar station has swelled," a commuter, who travels daily to Churchgate, where his office is located.

A Western Railway spokesperson said the points failure at the Bhayandar station occurred at 5 am and it was restored at 5.45 am, while the fault at the Santacruz station took place at 5.20 am and was rectified at 5.50 am.

BY Outlook Web Desk

What is 'point failures' in train services?

The authorities said that the technical snag was identified as 'point failures' which is means a fault with the movable pieces of track or their operating equipment that enable trains to change tracks.

The Western Railway operates more than 1,300 suburban services and nearly 35 lakh commuters travel on its network spread between Churchgate in South Mumbai and Dahanu in Palghar district on a daily basis.

