Mumbai Local Train Services Hit Due To Technical Glitch At Borivali Station

Local train services on the Western Railway network were hit on Monday morning due to technical issues after a cable was cut at the Borivali station in Mumbai, one of the busiest in the city.
Borivali sees a large number of commuters and office-goers using local train services from there everyday.
Suburban trains were not being operated from platform numbers 1 and 2 of the Borivali station due to the cable being cut that rendered some track changing points non-operational, news agency cited a Western Railway spokesperson as saying.
Trains were being operated from the remaining platforms - 3 to 8- at the station, the official said on Monday morning.
The affected points were being clamped, and restoration work was underway on priority to restore normalcy, the Western Railway said.
The Western Railway daily operates more than 1,300 suburban services and around 30 lakh commuters travel on its network, spread between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu in neighbouring Palghar district.
Last week, the services of Mumbai local, the lifeline of the Maharashtra city, were affected due to Central Railway's 63-hour mega block which started May 30 midnight for or platform extension works on the Mumbai network.