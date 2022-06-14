Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Mumbai Cyber Police Seek Court Nod To Question Nawab Malik In Phone Tapping Case

The Mumbai Police is seeking approval to question jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik regarding cyber crime.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:08 pm

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Mumbai cyber police on Tuesday approached a special court here seeking permission to question jailed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a case related to alleged illegal tapping of phones and leak of documents related to police transfers. 


IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, now on central deputation, has faced allegations of tapping phones illegally and leaking a confidential report on alleged corruption in police transfers when she headed the state intelligence department.

    
Malik, an NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23 in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. He is  currently in judicial custody.

The cyber police moved the application through special public prosecutor Ajay Missar before special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases R N Rokade.

     
"It was alleged that Malik had the same set of documents which Shukla allegedly leaked, so the cyber police want permission to question him," a prosecution official said. 


The application is yet to be heard.

