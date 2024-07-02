National

Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus

The Chembur Trombay Education Society's NG Acharya and DK Marathe College issued the latest dress code notice on June 27, a news agency PTI report said, adding that the institute also asked students to wear a formal and "decent" dress while on campus.

File representative image
Subodh Acharya, general secretary of the college governing council, said the notice is not new and they are only asking students to follow the dress code which asks them not to wear revealing clothes.
A college in Mumai which had hit headlines for imposing a ban on hijab, has now also barred students from wearing torn jeans, T-shirts, "revealing" dresses and jerseys, or a dress that reveals religion or shows "cultural disparity".

Students can wear a half or full shirt and trousers, while girls can wear any Indian or western outfit, the notice said.

The directive came after the Bombay High Court on June 26 refused to interfere in a decision taken by the college to impose a ban on Muslim garments hijab, burqa and naqab on its premises, observing that such rules do not violate students' fundamental rights.

"Students shall not wear any dress which reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Nakab, hijab, burka, stole, cap, etc shall be removed by going to the common rooms on the ground floor and then only (students) can move throughout the college campus," PTI quoted lines from the notice.

"Torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys are not allowed," it said.

Students belonging to the Muslim community from Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Mankhurd areas are enrolled at the college, located in Chembur.

The notice also stated that 75 per cent attendance is compulsory. "Discipline is the key to success," it added.

Subodh Acharya, general secretary of the college governing council, said the notice is not new and they are only asking students to follow the dress code which asks them not to wear revealing clothes.

"The notice is not new. We are only asking students to follow the dress code which states not to wear revealing clothes. We are also not asking students to wear sarees or attire of any particular colour," he said.

"Students can come to college wearing a hijab or burka, change it in the college common room and then do their work," college principal Vidyagauri Lele said.

