National

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Setback To Cops, No Alcohol Found In Mihir Shah's Blood

Since no alcohol was found in Mihir's body, the police have to present this case in court on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai |
Mihir Shah, the prime accused in BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/X
info_icon

In a major setback to the police, forensic report of the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, found no samples of alcohol in his blood.

The report, which was received by the police on Friday, indicates that Mihir was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The 24-year-old accused, son of Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Rajesh Shah, hit a couple on scooter with his BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on July 7, killing the wife as a result of the incident.

Mihir Shah, prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case | - X
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

Police had arrested Mihir from Virar approximately 58 hours after the accident. According to news agency ANI, police said that by the time of his arrest, the alcohol had probably left his body.

However, following his arrest, Mihir had undergone a medical examination as per the instructions of the investigation officers.

His blood and urine samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing.

As for the setback to the cops, since no alcohol was found in Mihir's body, the police have to present this case in court on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case | - PTI and X/@HateDetectors
Haircut And Shave: How Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Accused Tried To Escape Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

Had Mihir's reports been positive, it would have made the case a little easier for the police, forensic investigation suggests.

Mihir and his co-accused Rajendra Singh Bidawat -- the family chauffeur -- confessed to their roles in the crime just days after their arrest.

Officials had earlier said that Mihir was very much aware that the woman was stuck underneath one of his luxury car's tyres, but still drove recklessly and did not stop despite passersby shouting and asking him to stop.

Additionally, following the information of Mihir's involvement in the accident, his father Rajesh Shah was removed from his post as the Shiv Sena (Shinde) Deputy Leader. His removal came on the basis of the orders issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  3. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  5. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  2. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  3. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  4. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  5. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi In Wayanad LIVE: PM Arrives At Kannaur Airport, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims
  2. Delhi: Police Launches Probe After Mob ‘Assault Video’ Calling Group ‘Bangladeshi’ Goes Viral
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: 'Outsider' Arrested In Case, Policy Say He Seems To Be 'Directly' Involved
  4. Tea Meeting Called By Lok Sabha Speaker Brings Together PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Other MPs
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Blood Samples Of Minor's Two Friends Were Also Switched, Court Told
Entertainment News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  3. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  4. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
  5. Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting
US News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
World News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire and Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Diksha Eye Fightback; Reetika Hooda in Wrestling Action