Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Setback To Cops, No Alcohol Found In Mihir Shah's Blood

In a major setback to the police, forensic report of the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, found no samples of alcohol in his blood.
The report, which was received by the police on Friday, indicates that Mihir was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The 24-year-old accused, son of Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Rajesh Shah, hit a couple on scooter with his BMW car in Mumbai's Worli area on July 7, killing the wife as a result of the incident.
Police had arrested Mihir from Virar approximately 58 hours after the accident. According to news agency ANI, police said that by the time of his arrest, the alcohol had probably left his body.
However, following his arrest, Mihir had undergone a medical examination as per the instructions of the investigation officers.
His blood and urine samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for testing.
As for the setback to the cops, since no alcohol was found in Mihir's body, the police have to present this case in court on the basis of circumstantial evidence.
Had Mihir's reports been positive, it would have made the case a little easier for the police, forensic investigation suggests.
Mihir and his co-accused Rajendra Singh Bidawat -- the family chauffeur -- confessed to their roles in the crime just days after their arrest.
Officials had earlier said that Mihir was very much aware that the woman was stuck underneath one of his luxury car's tyres, but still drove recklessly and did not stop despite passersby shouting and asking him to stop.
Additionally, following the information of Mihir's involvement in the accident, his father Rajesh Shah was removed from his post as the Shiv Sena (Shinde) Deputy Leader. His removal came on the basis of the orders issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.