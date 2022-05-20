Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Sees 55 COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally Now 260

The positivity rate was 0.6 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 31 to touch 10,31,129, leaving the state with 260 active cases, the official informed.

MP Sees 55 COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally Now 260
COVID-19 Cases Peaked in MP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 9:18 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,124 on Friday after the detection of 55 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate was 0.6 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 31 to touch 10,31,129, leaving the state with 260 active cases, the official informed.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Reports 37 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Issues Faced By Kashmiri Pandits Working In Valley Will Be Addressed: Sinha

Hackers, Fraudulent Customers Steal Rs 7.38 Crore From Payment Gateway Firm Razorpay

With 8,074 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,92,27,235, he added. A government release said 11,84,68,974 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 34,631 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,124 new cases 55, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,31,129, active cases 260, number of tests so far 2,92,27,235.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 Covid Deaths Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week