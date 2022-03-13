MP Logs 73 COVID-19 Cases

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,636 on Saturday after the detection of 73 new cases, a health department official said. With no fresh fatality reported due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,733, he said.

According to the official, the positivity rate remained at 0.1 per cent on the second day on Saturday, he said. The recovery count stood at 10,29,225 after 145 people were discharged during the day on Saturday, the official said.

MP is now left with 678 active cases, he said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, each registered six cases during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 40,200 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,84,39,360, the official said. A government release said 11,42,87,485 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 37,187 on Saturday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,636, new cases 73, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,225, active cases 678, number of tests so far 2,84,39,360.

